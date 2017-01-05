Graduating senior prepares to move to Atlanta for dream job 0 by Alexandria Mansfield January 5, 2017

Nicolette Querry

Staff Writer

N.M.Querry@iup.edu

12/17/16

His major in communications media and minor in journalism and public relations have prepared him to follow a new career path.

IUP senior Andrew Friend will move Jan. 2 to Atlanta for a job with Northrop Grumman, an aerospace company.

The company’s government contractor offered Friend a job over the summer after the completion of his internship there.

“Interns are treated like gold,” Friend said about his experience at Northrop Grumman.

Friend will work for the proposal team at his full-time gig.

While working during the internship, one of his proposal clients was the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Friend said he is starting his position in a three-year program that allows entry-level employees to explore the three different departments of the company before settling in one department.

He said Northrop Grumman also offers employees relocation opportunities across the nation and abroad.

Friend expressed his love of IUP-TV shows he was involved in throughout his time at IUP. He functioned as the promotions producer for “The Big Hit,” “Indie Rockers Ball” and “Public Pictures Theater.” His involvement stemmed from his original career aspirations of becoming a broadcaster.

Friend said his favorite classes at IUP included Randy Jesick’s Basic Journalism Skills class, Dr. Michele Papakie’s Intro to Public Relations class and Dr. Gail Wilson’s Public Speaking class.

Papakie served as a mentor for Friend during his college experience.

“Dr. Papakie taught me everything I know about PR,” Friend said.

Friend also completed a practicum with Dr. Vicky Ortiz throughout this semester.

“I loved having Andrew in class the[se] last years,” Ortiz said. “He always happily came to class and worked hard.

“I’m very proud of him as my student and always think of him when I need someone to motivate those freshmen and sophomores looking for their way through college as comm media students.”

Friend said his close relationships with professors have helped him gain experience he can use in his career.

“What sets IUP apart is the personal relationships with the professors,” Friend said.

Friend said he is very excited to graduate and transition into the workforce, but that he also will miss his IUP experience. He offered some advice to students who still have work to do at IUP.

“Don’t sell yourself short,” Friend said. “I see a lot of talented people.”