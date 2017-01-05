Flyers win 10 straight; Pens, Rangers sit atop division

By Anthony DiRenzo

Staff Writer

A.D.DiRenzo

12/17/16

The NHL, with so many young teams gelling right now, will be filled with exciting games as we reach the midpoint of December.

In the Eastern Conference, the Rangers are No. 1 in the Metropolitan Division standings. The Rangers have set a high standard for goaltending with veteran goaltender Henrik Lundqvist. To complement him, they have one of the top defensive fronts in the NHL. With that combination, the Rangers play with a physical defensive style that many dread.

As for the Atlantic, the Montreal Canadiens have been leading since the beginning of the season. Trading for veteran defenseman Shea Weber in the offseason really seems to have helped them for the better, even though they gave up their top young defenseman, P.K. Subban. With scorers like Max Pacioretty and a goalie like Carey Price, the Canadiens are destined for a playoff run.

As reigning Stanley Cup champions, the Pittsburgh Penguins have also kept their competitive streak despite starting this season without their captain, Sidney Crosby. Crosby now leads the NHL in goals, with 20 in only 22 games. They have been nothing short of impressive to start this year, especially after losing Crosby and young goalie Matt Murray to injuries.

While the Rangers and Penguins have been rolling as expected, the Flyers have been nothing short of spectacular during the past few weeks.

After a mediocre season last year, many expected Philadelphia to have another decent year but did not anticipate them to be among the NHL’s leaders. Philadelphia has won 10 in a row for the first time since 1995.

The Western Conference has been somewhat predictable this season. The Blackhawks sit in the top spot of the Central Division, with superstars Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews leading the team.

Although the St. Louis Blues continue to gain momentum, the Blackhawks have maintained very competitive play.

In the Pacific Division, the Anaheim Ducks have dominated the ranks with some luck and talent.

With an abundance of scorers like Ryan Kesler, Corey Perry and Ryan Getzlaf, this team is poised for offensive consistency.

Just behind Anaheim are the young, but extremely talented, Edmonton Oilers, led by 19-year-old captain and prodigy Connor McDavid.

Overall, with plenty of explosive scoring, a little more experience could be just what this club needs to become one of the most intimidating teams to play in the coming years.

As fans have already seen this season, this NHL season promises interesting match-ups to see who really wants the ultimate prize come season’s end.