Faculty share thoughts, advice for graduates

Stephanie Bachman

Lead News Writer

S.L.Bachman2@iup.edu

12/17/16

Although students might forget it sometimes, professors were once in the same place as those waiting in line for their diplomas.

Professors know what it’s like to make the sometimes difficult transition to life after college. After all, they’ve been present for these cermonies at least a few times.

With spending so much time at both their own commencement and at dozens for their students, they may know better than anyone else what it feels like to anticipate the future with excitement, fear and maybe some uncertainty.

For that reason, they shared some words of wisdom for this fall’s Class of 2016.

“I would suggest that graduating seniors believe that they have something important to offer the world,” said Dr. Irene Kabala, assistant chair of the department of art.

“Do not get discouraged and do not ever give up. Keep following your dreams and passion.”

Dr. Theresa Smith, chair of the department of religious studies, had some thoughts for her students in particular.

“I wish [graduates] well and congratulate them on choosing humanities and social sciences, reminding them that not only is their degree ‘marketable,’ but that they have chosen to improve our world by becoming informed, inclusive critical thinkers with a global perspective,” she said.

“For jobs: Remember what employers want,” said Dr. Gary Dean, chair of the department of adult and community education.

“They not only want skills and knowledge, they want people who work hard and have integrity. Lots of people have skills. Emphasize the quality of your character to employers. Show them that you are the kind of person they want to have in their organization.

“For life: What you learned at IUP is only part of the picture. It’s who you have and will become that really counts. Keep an open mind. Question everything. Never stop learning and growing.”

The chair of the accounting department, Dr. Sekhar Anantharaman, gave some advice to those who are looking to graduate soon.

He said that an important step for graduating is to “meet with the department chairperson a semester before you plan to graduate to do a pre-graduation clearance check to ensure that you are on track to graduate the next semester.”

He said that this simple check can avoid all kinds of problems later on.

“Do not assume that your instructors will automatically give you a passing grade simply because you plan to graduate at the end of the semester. You have to continue to work hard to earn your grade even in your final semester.

“Ideally you should have a job lined up before you graduate. Good luck and work hard.”

Of all the advice faculty could give to graduates as they enter the next chapter of their lives, all of them agree that these graduates are going to do great things and represent the IUP community well.