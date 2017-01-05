College Football Playoff, bowl season set to begin; Jackson awarded Heisman

By Jed Johnson and Matt Staub

As 2016 comes to a close, the hype for bowl season and the College Football Playoff is high.

New Year’s Eve will play host to the two semifinal contests, with the winner of each game facing off in the National Championship Jan. 9. The National Championship will take place at Raymond James Stadium, home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl is the first of the semifinal bowls, taking place at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta at 3 p.m. when No. 4 Washington will square off against No. 1 Alabama.

The Playstation Fiesta Bowl will take place after the conclusion of the Peach Bowl. The Fiesta Bowl will be hosted at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

The Fiesta Bowl will pit No. 3 Ohio State and No. 2 Clemson against each other.

However, there are also many smaller bowls that will take place during the second half of December, starting off with North Carolina Central University and Grambling State (La.) University, which will be played at noon Dec. 17 in the Georgia Dome.

The University of Pittsburgh, ranked No. 23 in the nation, will play Northwestern University at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. That game will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 28.

Also on Dec. 28, the No. 16 West Virginia University Mountaineers will play the University of Miami at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. Game time is slated for 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Michigan and No. 11 Florida State will play in the Capital One Orange Bowl in Miami Dec. 30.

Michigan had a chance to go undefeated this season, starting the season 9-0 under head coach Jim Harbaugh. However, a 14-13 loss to the University of Iowa and a 30-27 double-overtime loss to rival Ohio State eradicated their chances of contending for the National Championship.

No. 20 LSU and No. 13 Louisville will play in the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium Dec. 31.

Game time is set for 11 a.m.

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson won the the Maxwell Award and the Walter Camp Award this season.

No. 15 Western Michigan and No. 8 Wisconsin will do battle in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

No. 5 Penn State will play No. 9 Southern California in the Rose Bowl Jan. 2.

Penn State lost its last Rose Bowl game during the 2008 season to USC, 38-24.

No. 14 Auburn and No. 7 Oklahoma will play in the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans’ Mercedes-Benz Superdome Jan. 2, with the kickoff set for 8:30 p.m.

As far as the four teams in the hunt for the National Championship are concerned, all four teams have won national titles.

Alabama is looking to win back-to-back titles for the second time since 2011.

Ohio State won its last National Championship in 2014 with current Cowboys halfback Ezekiel Elliott winning the game MVP award.

The University of Washington has not won the national title since 1991, a season in which they were co-champions with the University of Miami. Washington was voted No. 1 in the coaches’ poll while Miami was voted No. 1 in the AP Poll.

Clemson won its only National Championship in 1981, defeating No. 4 Nebraska in the Orange Bowl.

In other college football news, Jackson became the first Heisman Trophy winner from the University of Louisville.

Jackson was considered to be the favorite to win college football’s most prestigious individual award heading into the weekend.

The other finalists included Deshaun Watson of Clemson University, Jabrill Peppers from the University of Michigan, and Baker Mayfield and Dede Westbrook of Oklahoma University.

The biggest competition to Jackson was Watson, who was a finalist for the trophy last year.

Watson got off to a slow start this season but finished strong while helping to earn his team the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Jackson won easily, earning 2,144 votes compared to Watson’s 1,524. This was the largest gap in voting history between the second- and third-place finishers. Mayfield finished in third place with only 361 votes.

Jackson is a true sophomore and has a chance to try and win the trophy again next year, but there could be some stiff competition.

Washington quarterback Jake Browning has had a great season so far this year and has led his team to the College Football Playoff. Other potential candidates include Mayfield, who will return for his senior season, and Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who led the entire FBS in passing yards.

A potential dark horse candidate is running back Saquon Barkley of Penn State.

At 19 years and 337 days old, Jackson became the youngest player to win the Heisman Trophy. Jackson was dangerous through the air as well as on the ground this year. On the season, he has thrown for 3,390 yards and 30 touchdowns. He has also added 1,538 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. Jackson played a part in 51 of his team’s 69 total touchdowns.