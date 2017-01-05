13 Christmas classics to help escape the cold weather

Seth Woolcock

Staff Writer

S.M.Woolcock@iup.edu

This article contains opinion.

With Christmas just around the corner and the temperature dropping below freezing, now is the time to kick back and enjoy those festive holiday films.

Whether you’re all cuddled up with that special someone, drinking eggnog or gathered around the tree with family, everyone is sure to enjoy these must-see Christmas movies:

1. “Elf” – 2001

What is Christmas without Santa’s elves? What is Christmas without Will Ferrell running through the streets of New York dressed as an adult-sized elf, desperately trying to bring back the Christmas spirit to the family he never met? That is no Christmas at all.

2. “A Christmas Story” – 1983

A Red Ryder BB Gun, a leg-shaped lamp and a movie chock-full of classic Christmas experiences.

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, TBS’s 24-hour marathon of “A Christmas Story” on Dec. 25 is sure to brighten up your holiday.

3. “The Polar Express”- 2004

On Christmas Eve, a young boy travels from his lonely bedroom to the North Pole on a magical train ride filled with goofs, ghosts,know-it-all’s and the hope of finding the true meaning of Christmas.

4. “Home Alone” – 1990

When 8-year-old Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is accidentally left behind from the family Christmas vacation, he must take action to protect himself and his home from some burglars on the naughty list.

5. “The Santa Clause” – 1994

When Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), a single father, accidentally kills Santa, he soon learns he has some very big shoes to fill when an elf at the North Pole tells him he must take the place as Santa Claus.

6. “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”- 1983

Chevy Chase plays the role of Clark Griswold, the goofy, well-meaning family man. Griswold soon learns that sometimes things don’t go as planned, especially when the in-laws are in town.

7. “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” – 2000

Jim Carrey takes on the character of the Grinch, a mean green monster who lives atop the mountain above all of Whoville. His plan to steal Christmas is soon halted when his heart is opened by Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen).

8. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” – 1964

A rendition of the well-known Christmas carol, Rudolph the reindeer must try and get by with his serious birth defect – a red nose. After encountering an island of misfit toys and the abominable snowman, the reindeer takes his rightful place, leading Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve.

9. “Jingle All the Way” – 1996

This ’90s Christmas comedy finds Arnold Schwarzenegger playing the role of a father trying to retrieve a Turbo Man Action Doll for his son. This movie warms all hearts while providing the comedic relief through the eyes of a crazy toy sellout, similar to the real-life Tickle Me Elmo craze in the ’90s.

10. “Deck the Halls” – 2006

This Christmas comedy stars Danny DeVito and Matthew Broderick as they battle traditional Christmas values vs. the all-out, over-the-top light show placed atop DeVito’s home.

11. “Christmas with the Kranks” – 2004

Tim Allen stars in another Christmas favorite as he and his wife Nora try to skip Christmas in order to avoid unnecessarily spending hundreds of thousands of dollars. But when their daughter Blaire returns home without advance notice, they must rush to decorate and throw their annual Christmas Eve party before she finds out of her parent’s plan.

12. “Snowball Express” – 1972

It can simply be labeled as the greatest Christmas movie you have never heard of. When a New York businessman, played by Dean Jones, inherits an old hotel, he and his family move hundreds of miles away in an attempt to revive it into a ski resort.

13. “it’s a wonderful life” – 1946

Indiana’s very own Jimmy Stewart stars in a story of a downtrodden man who must lift his spirits to save his town.