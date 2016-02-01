Stuck in a show rut? Here’s your solution 0 by February 1, 2016

02/02/2016 Lauren Rosse Staff Writer L.T.Rosse@iup.edu

Have you just finished binge watching a TV show and don’t know what to do with your life next? Here are five shows you can watch online that are sure to entertain when you are looking to procrastinate.

1. “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”: If you liked “Jessica Jones” and are a fan of strong female characters and action, you should check out this ’90s classic from Joss Whedon. Starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, it delivers on thrills, wit and plenty of female empowerment.

2. “Freaks and Geeks”: If you’re looking for a one-season show that’s quick to digest, try “Freaks and Geeks.” This cult classic comedy starring James Franco, Jason Segel and Seth Rogen is about the struggles of high school in the early 1980s, and though it was short-lived, it’s still a great candidate for a binge.

3. “Twin Peaks”: If you’re a fan of a more surreal show, give “Twin Peaks” a shot.

David Lynch’s two-season murder mystery show is equally strange and scary. The best part about this show is that it’s coming back in 2017 on Showtime.

4. “Hart of Dixie”: If you’re a fan of a drama like “Gossip Girl” or “The O.C.,” you should try “Hart of Dixie,” starring Rachel Bilson. The show is about a big-city doctor trying to make it in a small Alabama town. The show is funny and dramatic with plenty of heart.

5. “Doctor Who”: If you’re a fan of sci-fi and enjoy shows like “Star Trek,” consider “Doctor Who.” The show is packed with action and very funny.

You can watch the new incarnation of “Doctor Who” in its entirety or selected episodes of the old series on Netflix.