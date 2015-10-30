Student Spotlight: RHA president organizes spooky events for Halloween weekend

10/30/2015 Stephanie Bachman Staff Writer S.L.Bachman2@iup.edu

Callie Campbell (sophomore, history) oversees numerous campus-wide events as president of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Residence Hall Association.

Campbell was elected to the position at the end of the 2014-15 school year. She explained what her job as president entails.

“The president of RHA oversees many of the annual events that the organization puts on, including Glitz and Glamour, Movie Nights, Sex Week and a series of Halloween events,” she said.

RHA oversees each of the Residence Hall Councils while planning various campus events, including the upcoming Haunt Fest Weekend, which includes Halloween-themed events for students like Halls of Horror, the Halloween Bash and a showing of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

“My executive board and I are focusing on developing future leaders and laying the groundwork for them through event traditions and precedents,” Campbell said. “Overall, I’m trying to improve the functionality of the organization.”

Campbell is also overseeing the operations for the various upcoming Halloween events.

Her main responsibilities are to assist the event coordinators and make sure everything goes smoothly.

In the spirit of Halloween, Campbell explained why students should attend the Halloween events.

“[Come out] for the fun of it,” Campbell said.

Serving as part of RHA has also given Campbell the opportunity to attend conferences for National Affiliation of Colleges and Universities Residence Halls and the regional affiliate, Central Atlantic Affiliate for Colleges and Universities Residence Halls.

These conferences present opportunities for students to learn from other campuses and universities. They hold programs to help students become better leaders while giving them ideas to take back to their respective schools, according to Campbell.

Attending the conferences also gave Campbell the opportunity to present on LGBTQIA+ representation and its inclusion on college campuses.

“I came away with new ideas to implement here at IUP, and a whole slew of memories from the incredible amount of people I met,” Campbell said.

In addition to serving as president, Campbell is also an activist for different social justice issues on campus.

She has fought for different causes in various ways, including the hosting of programs she helps organize for RHA, disseminating information on campus and through Diversity Peer Educators.

Campbell offered advice to students who want to get involved on campus.

“Don’t hesitate to follow your interests, even if you lack prior experience,” Campbell said.

“I didn’t do anything with my major or any sort of leader position in high school, so I dove into both when I got here. Just go for it.”