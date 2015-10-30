13 alternatives to drinking on Halloween

10/30/2015 Mary Romeo Lead Wet Ink Writer M.E.Romeo@iup.edu

Halloween is nearly here, and, for some, that means sacrificing the October temperatures to dress up in creative costumes.

However, if partying in crowded places and walking in the cold weather isn’t your cup of tea, the Indiana community and Indiana University of Pennsylvania offer plenty of alternative ways to spend your Saturday night.

1. Haunted houses

Bundle up in comfy sweaters, boots and beanies, and prepare to be scared by visiting Yarnick’s Farm’s Haunted House from 7 to 11 p.m. Not only does it offer a haunted house, but also a 3-acre corn maze.

The farm is located approximately 10 minutes from campus, at 155 Thomas Covered Bridge Road.

Another alternative for some scares that’s just 20 minutes outside of Indiana is Scary Harry’s, in Homer City.

Admission to the haunted house is $15, cash only. However, admission goes down to just $12 by bringing a nonperishable canned food item, which will be donated to the Indiana County Food Bank.

Parking is free, and outdoor wear is highly recommended, according to its website.

2. Phantom Fright Night at Kennywood

This place isn’t just a haunted house; it’s a haunted amusement park located in Pittsburgh.

During the month of October, Kennywood revamps itself by creating Halloween-themed rides and attractions that are guaranteed to scare and thrill its customers.

On Saturday, the park offers a half-off college night, during which tickets are $16.50.

Tickets can be purchased online through phantomfrightnights.com or at Giant Eagle.

3. Keith and Leonard Hall ghost tour

The IUP Paranormal Society will be hosting its third annual Boo For Boobies event Saturday from 10 p.m. Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday.

Students 18 or older can attend an overnight ghost hunt in two of IUP’s most haunted buildings: Leonard and Keith halls.

Tickets can be purchased for $10, and T-shirts will be sold for $3 after purchasing a ticket to help raise money for the fundraiser.

4. Trick-or-treat

Vicariously relive your childhood by handing out candy to trick-or-treaters this Halloween.

Trick-or-treating in Indiana lasts from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Get dressed up in your favorite costume or scary mask and sit on the front porch, giving handfuls of sugary treats to the children of Indiana while simultaneously gorging on Halloween candy yourself.

5. Movie night with friends

Stay inside with friends and watch Halloween-themed movies. Netflix, On Demand, RedBox and, of course, the “13 Nights of Halloween” on ABC Family will have plenty of movie options. And don’t worry if you missed “Hocus Pocus.” It’ll be on ABC Family Saturday night at 7 p.m. and then again at 9:15 p.m.

6. Carve pumpkins

It’s never too late to carve a pumpkin, even on the last night of October.

Make a Jack-O-Lantern, a silly face, a cartoon character or your favorite superhero. The possibilities are endless. And make sure to save the seeds so you can make delicious toasted cinnamon and sugar pumpkin seeds.

7. Skeleton processional

Start the family-friendly event by attending the Day of The Dead face painting in front of Fisher Auditorium from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Get your face painted like a sugar skull to prepare for the Skeleton Processional. Shortly afterward, there will be a parade in the Oak Grove at 5:45 p.m. with musicians, dancers and giant parade puppets.

The parade will end at the University Museum, where there will be music and traditional foods to indulge in.

8. Attend an opera

“The Magic Flute” will premiere at 7 p.m. Saturday in Fisher Auditorium. Jay Clinton (sophomore, vocal performance) explained that the play is a Mozart opera in two acts.

The fairy tale story follows Prince Tamino as he falls in love with Princess Pamina and has to go through vigorous tasks in order to win her affection. Patrons can dress up in their Halloween costumes. The opera is fully orchestrated and has the hardest solo ever written, according to Clinton.

9. Sacred Ink extravaganza

Sacred Ink, the tattoo shop located at 631 Philadelphia St., will be hosting its fourth annual Halloween Extravaganza. The event will be held from 8 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. Attendees must be 18 or older and 21 or older to drink.

People will have the chance to witness and experience outrageous acts they would ordinarily never see, such as body suspension, broken-glass walking, live piercing, human blockhead and other human oddities, according the company’s Facebook page.

Additionally, there will be a live performance from the band Only Flesh. Admission to the event is $5 at the door, and doors open at 5 p.m.

Free food will be provided by Italian Village Pizza, and Halloween costumes are encouraged.

10. Attend a movie screening

Get a group of friends and go to the Indiana Theater, 637 Philadelphia St., where two terrifying movies will be screening Saturday night.

Alfred Hitchcock’s “The Birds” will be showing at 8 p.m., and William Friedling’s “The Exorcist” will follow at 11.

11. Attend the Halloween dance

A Halloween dance from 8 to 11 p.m. will be hosted in The Hadley Union Building Ohio Room Saturday night.

Food, games, dancing and a costume contest will be featured at the event.

12. Bob for apples

Take part in an old Halloween tradition by grabbing a tub, filling it with water, buying some apples and having some fun.

13. Make homemade apple cider

Another Halloween staple, this tasty drink doesn’t take much to make.

Just place the apples, along with water, sugar, cinnamon and nutmeg in a Crock-Pot. Then stir, boil and let it simmer.