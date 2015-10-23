Crimson Hawks succeed in overtime

10/23/2015 Alexandria Mansfield Staff Writer A.M.Mansfield@iup.edu

With three games left until the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships, the Indiana University of Pennsylvania women’s soccer regular season is quickly coming to a close.

“I think we have some challenging games ahead of us,” Lexi Palluconi (sophomore, undeclared) said. “However, I am confident we will do well.”

Oct. 10, the Crimson Hawks lost at West Chester University in a 4-0 shutout. West Chester scored twice in the first half and two more times in the second half while outshooting IUP 21-2.

Although goalkeeper Jessica Printz (junior, athletic training) saved four shots, IUP couldn’t advance on the offensive end.

Oct. 17, IUP defeated Millersville University in a comeback victory on the South Campus Field. Millersville scored once in the first half, leaving the Crimson Hawks to respond with two goals in the second half.

A Kelly Jacobson (senior, journalism and public relations) corner kick set up Cassidy LeDonne (sophomore, applied mathematics) to score the first IUP goal of the game.

Carley Donia (freshman, fine arts) received a pass from Brandie Bryant (sophomore, athletic training) and crossed the ball to Palluconi, who found the back of the net with the game-winning goal during overtime.

The Crimson Hawks defeated Seton Hill University 2-1 in another overtime game Wednesday. There were 24 fouls and three yellow cards in the contest.

Jenny Vietmeier (freshman, business) scored the first goal of the game on a deflected corner kick. After being down by one point through halftime, Seton Hill managed to tie up the game. Vietmeier scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

“I think that we have been performing well,” Printz said. “We are continuing to play our style, and it is benefiting us with these past two OT wins.”

“Our skills and teamwork are there right now. We have to make sure that we are keeping the ball on the ground, playing to feet and taking advantage of all of our opportunities.”

With the PSAC championships just around the corner, the women’s soccer team says it still has some work to do.

“The most important aspect that the team needs to improve on in our final three games is having a lead and keeping it throughout the entire game,” Printz said.

The team is currently ranked in eighth place in the PSAC standings.

“I wish we were ranked a bit higher.” Palluconi said. “We had a few tough losses and some ties we should have capitalized on, so I hope it doesn’t hurt us moving forward.”

“I think we should focus on moving up and down the field as a team. Just knowing where someone is at all times and just keep communicating with each other.”

IUP plays Bloomsburg University away at 1 p.m. Saturday.