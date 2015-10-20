Golf stumbles to fourth-place finish

10/20/2015 Alexandria Mansfield Staff Writer A.M.Mansfield@iup.edu

Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s men’s golf team finished in fourth place in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Championships Saturday and Sunday at the Hershey Country Club.

“I don’t think we performed to the best of our abilities,” Max Kirsch (junior, undeclared business) said. “We should have just simply played better and been more focused.”

In the first round, John Foley (freshman, undeclared) led the Crimson Hawks into third place in the eight-team tournament with a shot of five-over 76. He finished his round in eighth place, while Kenneth Sames (senior, undeclared business) and Brett Geiser (senior, management) fell just behind him in a tie for ninth. Both shot six-over 77.

Last year, IUP came in fifth place, with Sames coming in third overall. This year, Sames and Geiser received incomplete scores. Geiser finished in 39th place and Sames in 40th. Geiser was disqualified for the use of a nonconforming wedge while Sames was eliminated for using a bent putter.

“[Geiser] didn’t know that it was nonconforming,” Kirsch said. “It was a simple mistake that cost us.”

Kirsch tied for seventh and finished as IUP’s top player. Kirsch improved 13 spots in the championships with a one-over 72 on Sunday and an overall score of nine-over 151. He was just six strokes behind the leading three-over 145 scores of Blaze Hogan and Chris Kupniewski of Mercyhurst University.

“I felt good about my performance,” Kirsch said. “But it could have been a lot better. I left a lot of shots out there the first day.”

Foley finished second for IUP and in 10th place individually with 10-over 152. Josh Bartley (sophomore, business management) tied for 20th overall with a 15-over 157.

Mercyhurst won the title with a 30-over 598, while the Crimson Hawks trailed with a 45-over 613.

Clarion University finished in second with a score of 41-over 609 and West Chester University came in third place with 42-over 610.

IUP has earned 26 championships in the PSAC tournament, the most in its history. However, this marks the third consecutive season in which IUP hasn’t won the title, the longest stretch since 1993-96.

“I think we’ll come back stronger,” Kirsch said. “We are always known for showing up when it really counts. Our focus is on regionals and nationals.”

“I feel good about next season. We know where and how we need to improve.”

The PSAC tournament marked the end of competitive golf for IUP until the spring.