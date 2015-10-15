Nursing department ranked in top 10 percent of eastern U.S. programs 0 by Casey Kelly October 15, 2015

NurseJournal.org, a website designed to create a social community for nurses around the world, recently evaluated a total of 1,189 nursing programs in the eastern United States, ranking them from best to worst.

The Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s department of nursing and allied healthy professions just happened to rank in the top 10 percent.

The evaluation, “America’s Best Nursing Schools for the Eastern Region,” graded the schools in five categories: quality, affordability, convenience, satisfaction and value.

IUP’s nursing program scored high in all of the categories, with a 25-out-of-25 score in the “convenience” category and a near-perfect score in the “quality” category.

“We know we have a great program,” said Theresa Gropelli, chair of the department. “The faculty and our students are exceptional. It is gratifying to see external independent reviewers acknowledge our excellence.”

“IUP’s program is really advanced,” Olivia Decker (senior, nursing) said. “We are very lucky when it comes to the opportunities that we get. We get to go to a lot of places, like the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

“We get a lot of field experience. We learn a lot in class, but they really focus on our skills in clinical,” Decker said. “Our clinical groups are split, so we are not allowed to have more than 10 in a group. It’s very one-on-one with your instructor. They get to know you and your personal skillset.”

The department has undergraduate programs in nursing, clinical laboratory science, nuclear medicine technology, respiratory care and a certificate in gerontology.

It offers graduate programs in nursing administration, nursing education and health services administration, and offers a doctoral program in nursing science, a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree and a certificate of recognition in nursing, simulation and technology.

Graduates of the program continue to achieve very high passing rates on the National Council Licensure Examination-Registered Nurse (NCLEX-RN), which one must pass to become a licensed nurse.

In 2014, the NCLEX-RN pass rate continues to be above the national average. The NCLEX-RN exam measures the knowledge needed to practice safely and effectively as newly licensed, entry-level nurses.

“Our NCLEX scores are through the roof,” Decker said. “I think our NCLEX passing rate is at 95 percent right now. Compared to a lot of the diploma programs, IUP’s focuses a lot on the managing aspect, prioritization and delegation, so it’s very helpful in the real world.”

In 2011, the department received a $299,890 federal grant to fund a second simulation laboratory focused on preparing students for the special challenges of home health care.

The simulation laboratory also provides hands-on training for students in the use of electronic medical records. The department introduced its first simulation laboratory in 2007.

“We are only at the hospital so much, so they can create any scenario,” Decker said.

“We all are required to use the simulation lab, which is nice. It gives everyone an opportunity to get thrown into a real-world event that may not have been able to foresee.”