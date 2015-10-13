National student affairs speaker visits IUP: Piperato discusses consequences of heteronormative society 0 by Casey Kelly October 13, 2015

10/13/2015 Margaret Burris Staff Writer M.W.Burris@iup.edu

Jamie Piperato, an Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumna who received her master’s degree in student affairs in higher education, presented an interactive program Monday for IUP’s Six O’ Clock Series.

The presentation, “Queer Talk: Living Beyond Binaries,” was chosen this week as a part of celebrating LGBTQ History Month and National Coming Out Day, which was Oct. 11.

Piperato began the discussion by clarifying some terminology that she would be using throughout her presentation.

Sex was defined as an identification a specific person is assigned at birth based on hormones, chromosomes and genitalia.

Gender was defined as how someone is sexually oriented.

The sexual orientation complex is constructed of a few facets, including gender identity, gender expression, sex assigned at birth as well as sexual and romantic attraction, according to Piperato.

Piperato explained that there are some parts of this complex that many people may be unaware of.

For example, one in 1,000 births is classified as intersex – this means that the newborn has both male and female reproductive organs.

She continued by explaining that her journey in the queer community began when she was young.

Certain things were expected of her due to her sex.

Piperato described how she defied these expectations by being attracted to more masculine activities while she was growing up.

When she began dating women, she was originally cautious of telling anybody about her girlfriend.

As time progressed, she became more confident in herself and accepting herself.

Piperato said that we live in a heteronormative society.

“With this expectation comes privileges, marriage being one of the big ones,” she said.

Piperato pointed to Disney princesses as an example within a heteronormative society.

Women are always paired up with men in the media, even if it is a Disney movie.

Piperato said that as we grow up, the movies that we watch differ, but the meanings and messages we take away from them remain the same.

Piperato supported the oppression of the heteronormative society by pointing to statistics.

Many adolescents who are questioning their gender identity suffer from depression, and about a quarter of them attempt suicide, Piperato said.

There are few LGBTQ activists in the media who can be role models for adolescents and adults who are activists in the LGBTQ community, she said.

Currently, 11 states offer health care to people who are transgender.

There are also many states that do not protect sexual minorities from their employer, meaning that employers can fire employees based on their sexual orientation.

In Pennsylvania, there is no prohibition of housing discrimination, bullying or hate crimes based on gender.

Even though there are a few laws that have some effect in the public sector, many people still have no protection from the aforementioned discriminations.

Even though marriage of all genders has been legalized across the United States, there is still a long way to go in terms of equality for the LGBTQ community, she said.

Piperato finished her presentation by talking about the steps to creating a more accepting society.

These steps include educating today’s youth about sexual identity, practicing listening to others when someone is asking for help, advocating for others and learning how to apologize for misspeaking.

“We can all live beyond binaries by being a better ally and by not putting these expectations on kids and living outside of the expectations that were put on us,” she said.

Piperato said that advocates should “use their privilege in order to educate people.”

“The thing that we learned as children is false – we do not live by binaries,” she said.