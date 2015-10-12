Police Blotter 10/6

Alcohol Violations

Myles Schmidt, 20, of Moon Township, was cited for underage drinking and public drunkenness after Indiana Borough Police observed him in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue at 2:22 a.m. Oct. 2, according to police.

Abryanna Neff, 19, of Northern Cambria, was cited for underage drinking and public drunkenness after she was observed in the Hadley Union Building, 319 Pratt Drive, at 8:03 p.m. Oct. 1, according to police.

Bradley Collas, 19, of South Park, was cited for underage drinking and public drunkenness after university police found him on the second floor of Suites on Pratt at 1:11 a.m. Oct. 3, according to police.

Michael Berkoben, 22, of Monroeville, was cited for public drunkenness after university observed him in Ruddock Hall at 12:15 a.m. Oct. 3, according to police.

Elijah Anderson, 18, and Matthew Patrick, 18, both of Natrona Heights, were cited for underage drinking and public drunkenness after university police observed them outside of Stephenson Hall at 11:16 p.m. Oct. 2, according to police.

Eric Blose, 24, of DuBois, was cited for public drunkenness after university police observed him on the intersection of Garmin Avenue and Maple Street at 12:24 a.m. Oct. 3, according to police.

Armani Kent, 19, of Baltimore, Md., was cited for underage drinking and public drunkenness after university police found him on a bench outside of Wallwork Hall at 12:15 a.m. Oct. 3, according to police.

Ethan Dean, 18, of York, and Rachel Triantafilou, 18, of Lansdale, were cited for underage drinking and public drunkenness after university police observed them in the Hadley Union Building parking lot at 11:10 p.m. Oct. 3, according to police.

Evan Ruda, 20, of Uniontown, was cited for underage drinking and public drunkenness after university police observed him walking on Grant Street at 3:30 a.m. Oct. 3, according to police.

Meredith Drosnock, 18, of Quakertown, was cited for underage drinking and public drunkenness after university police observed her outside of Wallwork Hall at 12:07 a.m. Oct. 3, according to police.

An unidentified 15-year-old female was cited for underage drinking and public drunkenness after she was observed by borough police in the 700 block of Wayne Avenue at 3:19 a.m. Oct. 4, according to police.

Disorderly Conduct

Tonya Bartlebaugh, 18, and John Wilson, 21, both of Indiana, were cited for disorderly conduct after they caused a disturbance in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street at 9:18 p.m. Oct. 1, according to police.

Nicholas Chess, 21, of Bethel Park, was cited for disorderly conduct after he became aggressive due to receiving a parking ticket on South 11th Street near Clark Hall at 7:57 p.m. Sept. 6, according to police.

Theft

A blue Skywalker hoverboard was reportedly stolen from a vehicle parked in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street sometime between midnight and 2 a.m. Oct. 4, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to contact borough police at 724-349-2121.

Someone reportedly attempted to steal a vehicle from the garage of a residence in the 200 block of North Sixth Street sometime between 9 p.m. Oct. 4 and 3:45 a.m. Oct. 5, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call borough police.

Belden Jones, 21, of Philadelphia, was charged with retail theft, possession of marijuana and related paraphernalia after he was detained in Sheetz, 768 Wayne Avenue, at 2:03 a.m. Oct. 1, according to police.

A black Schwinn mountain bicycle was reportedly stolen from the Suites on Maple East bike room sometime between Sept. 30 and Oct. 4, according to police. Anyone with information is asked to call university police at 724-357-2141.

Dante Custis, 20, of Morrestown, N.J., was charged with criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property after university police found him in Ruddock Hall at 12:16 a.m. Oct. 5, according to police.