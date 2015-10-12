Hospitality management class to promote ‘Love of Life Bingo’

October 12, 2015

[cft]

 

Students involved in Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s department of hospitality management’s Intro to Special Events class will help raise donations for the Indiana Regional Medical Center’s fourth annual Love of Life Bingo.

Love of Life Bingo, which will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Clymer Volunteer Fire Company, is a fundraiser that raises money for imaging equipment, which will help detect early signs of breast cancer, according to the IRMC website.

Tickets for the event are $25. Attendees can purchase them at the door, online at Indianarmc.org, or at the IRMC’s Women’s Imaging Center.

Doors to bingo open at 11 a.m., and there is a guaranteed jackpot of $1,000, according the IRMC website.

Sandra Flower (junior, hospitality management) explained her and her classmates’ involvement in the event.

“Students in the class will be helping with marketing, having a bake sale to raise money for the event and volunteering the day of the event,” she said.

“I’ll personally be putting up flyers in all the buildings on campus, as well as around town, making candy apples for the bake sale and also volunteering at the event Sunday.”

Caitlin Dittrich (junior, hospitality management) helped coordinate the bake sale on Friday afternoon with Lauren Kromer (junior, hospitality management), who is also a staff writer for The Penn.

“The event occurs annually, but this is the first time the hospitality department is helping with it,” Dittrich said.

The girls sat at a table in the Stapleton Library from noon to 3 p.m., gathering donations for the event by selling sugar cookies, cake, caramel apples and muffins, and raised a total of $12.

“There isn’t a specific price on anything,” Dittrich said.

“We’re just accepting donations for all the items.”

Laura Jeffrey, chair of the event, explained the other departments that helped with the event.

“This is the second year the [Cook] Honor’s College students have assisted under the leadership of Angelica Cerra,” Jeffrey said.

“She has assisted us in recruiting volunteers, and she has this year taken on a larger role in marketing the event.”

There are two separate parts to the bingo event.

“Area bingos play the pink ribbon game,” Jeffrey said.

“They play this the entire month of October.”

The pink ribbon game is played as a 50/50. Each card costs $1, and 50 cents is donated to IRMC’s M. Dorcas Clark, MD, Women’s Imaging Center.

Next is the Special Bingo, which is being held at the CFVC.

The event raised $13,000 in donations last year and had around 350 attendees, Jeffrey said.

Businesses supporting the bingo event are Marion Center Bank, Indiana Regional Imaging, PC, Clymer Family Practice and Dixonville Loyal Order of Moose.

The prizes include 16 regular games played for a payout of $100 each; four specials for $150 and a jackpot for $1,000.

Sears also donated a TV to give away as a Lucky Loser prize.

“[All] Lucky Loser tickets are placed in a container and a name is then drawn,” Jeffrey said. “It’s kind of a second-chance drawing.”

Jeffrey explained why people should attend the event.

“It’s a fun event and a way to show support to someone who has taken the journey to breast cancer survivorship, or to honor someone who has passed from this disease,” she said.

Related Articles

No Picture
2015-2016

Wayne Ave. music shop to close after 55 years

November 8, 2015

[cft]   After teaching five decades of music lessons at Ogoreuc’s Music Shop, the owner will say goodbye to his store in December. Elmer Ogoreuc got his start when he opened his first music shop […]

No Picture
Culture

Hip-hop artist and IUP alumnus releases new music

September 15, 2015

[cft] Up-and-coming hip-hop artist and Indiana University of Pennsylvania alumnus Caleb Joyce, who goes by the stage name “Dubby,” has his sixth solo project, “Corpus Collosum,” available on SoundCloud under the name Dubby of Team […]

No Picture
2015-2016

Homecoming T-shirt contest spreads positivity on campus

October 5, 2015

[cft] The four winners of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania 2015 Homecoming T-shirt Contest were announced Friday. The T-shirt contest is a venue for organizations to promote positive representations of IUP and IUP students. Kevin […]

4 Trackbacks / Pingbacks

  1. Hospitality And Event Management | locate - identity theft attorneys
  2. Marion Indiana Florist | usa -florist index
  3. Hospitality & Event Management | blog - manage events
  4. Hospitality & Event Management | private - wedding planner companies

Comments are closed.