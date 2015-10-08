Menes tops challenges on and off the tennis court

[cft]

Claudia Menes (freshman, athletic training) came to Indiana from Spain to play for the Indiana University of Pennsylvania women’s tennis team, but she faced a major barrier along the way:

She spoke very little English.

“I only knew how to say ‘‘Hello, how are you?’ and ‘I am good,’ and nothing else,” Menes said.

It’s been a learning experience for Menes in many ways.

“The first week was really hard for me because of the language,” she said. “The schedule was also difficult. Here you have lunch at 12 p.m., but in Spain, we have lunch around 3 p.m.

“I came here without knowing the campus, my teammates or anything other than Skyping with my coach, reading about it on the Internet and looking at pictures. I took a risk, and I am really happy about my choice.”

Menes started playing tennis when she was 4 years old, and she would watch her parents play tennis. After they practiced, she would tell them that she wanted to take up the sport.

Her parents weren’t all that thrilled with her decision to travel abroad.

“I am the only child, so they were really mad about [me] coming here,” she said. “But they are proud of me because they know I am playing the sport that I like and studying my major.

“They are proud and happy, but at the same time still mad because I am not there. We Skype once or twice a week.”

Coming to a country with thousands of colleges and universities breeds no shortage of choice, and Menes had the option to go to universities in Georgia, South Carolina and Missouri.

However, Claudia chose IUP, partially because head coach Larry Peterson was able to convince her, and also because other universities didn’t offer her major.

“My relationship with Peterson is good because he is always texting the team, asking how was our day,” Menes said. “He asks how our classes are going, if we need anything and how our tennis and our goals are.”

On the court, the tennis played in Spain was different than playing for IUP.

In Spain, most of the tournaments are played individually, while the IUP tennis team plays in mostly team tournaments. Menes enjoys the fact that everyone here cheers for each other during their matches, unlike in Spain where everyone just plays for themselves to win.

Her teammates have kept a close eye on her, too.

“They know I’m the freshman, so I’m the little one,” she said. “They take care of me. We are really close. Five of them live in a house together, so they tell me every day I can go to their house to watch a movie or hangout.”

One of the experiences Claudia talked about was her first time shopping in the U.S. for clothes.

“The other day, I went to Goodwill to buy clothes because I need clothes,” she said.

“I thought it would be a shop to buy new clothes. Then I realized they only sell used clothes, and I asked the store clerk if there was another type of shop that I can buy good clothes.

“She said the only shop I can buy good clothes is in Wal-Mart. That surprised me because in my city there are so many family shops to buy clothes.”

On and off the court, Claudia took a risk coming to IUP to play tennis. However, the risk has worked out pretty well.