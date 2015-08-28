TEN announces 2015 Homecoming acts

Dear Indiana University of Pennsylvania students, count All Time Low in as the band to kick off the school’s homecoming 2015 festivities.

Breaking away from a traditional standalone Thursday night concert in the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Center prior to homecoming weekend, The Entertainment Network chose to break with tradition by announcing two homecoming shows in the Hadley Union Building Ohio Room. Country music artist Eric Paslay and the All Def Comedy Tour will also headline in the Ohio Room this semester.

“The Kovalchick Complex has particular expenses that are related to having a show there,” said Zach Clark, director of student activities and assessment. “And it’s just more money than TEN and [the Black Emphasis Committee] can spend.”

Along with the pop-punk foursome, TEN announced rapper Rich Homie Quan will headline in the Ohio Room for an Oct. 1 show.

All Time Low starts the week of entertainment Sept. 29. Both shows begin at 8 p.m., with doors opening an hour before. All Time Low takes a break from their tour supporting their new album, “Future Hearts,” while Rich Homie Quan takes a break from the Scream “Back 2 School” Fest tour.

With their sixth album representing its highest charting position – No. 2 on Billboard 200 – All Time Low fans can expect newer songs to be mixed in with older ones like “Dear Maria, Count Me In” and “Six Feet Under the Stars.”

The Atlanta-born Rich Homie Quan was featured on the “Furious 7” soundtrack, and his song “Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)” peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot Rap Songs chart.

Last year, TEN opted for rap artist Chance the Rapper to headline homecoming with a concert in the KCAC, while comedian Bo Burnham, female duo Icona Pop and rapper August Alsina also performed concerts throughout the 2014-15 school year.

However, this year TEN chose to book country artist Eric Paslay for a Oct. 27 Ohio Room show as part of the organization’s concerted effort to better serve the student body by bringing in different genres of artists.

The 32-year-old Paslay’s “Friday Night” reached No. 6 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs, while his writing credits include Jake Owen’s “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” and has also penned songs for Love and Theft, the last country act to perform at IUP in April 2013.

Contemporary Music Chair Kiana McLeod (senior, communications media) was one of the people in charge of bringing in the acts this year, and believes that, based on feedback, TEN did its job by bringing in artists who students want to listen to.

“Working with music acts, everyone always wants to see something different,” McLeod said. “It’s hard to cover all the bases, but when we were putting together the lineup we considered the genres that the students felt were underrepresented, and at the same time we wanted to stick to a genre that is consistently successful at IUP.”

The last of the four announcements of entertainment is that the All Def Comedy Tour will grace the Ohio Room stage Nov. 3. Comedians scheduled to appear include Karlous Miller, the 2014 finalist on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing,” Sydney Castillo, the 2014 winner of TBS’s “Funniest Wins,” Chaunté Wayans from MTV2’s “Wild N Out” and James Davis from BET’s “Real Husbands of Hollywood.”

This event, as well as the Rich Homie Quan concert, are jointly presented by TEN and the Black Emphasis Committee. Tickets are currently on sale at the HUB box office and online at iuptickets.com.

For students looking forward to the annual homecoming concert, some things can be expected year after year.

Going by trends, the concert is on a Thursday night at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex and features a hip-hop artist. With The Entertainment Network’s concert announcements this year, those trends have been broken, with financial strains to blame.

While the KCAC can hold thousands of people for a concert, operational costs coupled with a multiple-year freeze in the TEN and BEC budget have made the prospects of holding a concert there impracticable.

Meanwhile, the Hadley Union Building Ohio Room, with its capacity capped at 700, has lower costs to put on a show, and in turn keeps ticket prices lower for students.

“We have found it nearly impossible for us to find an artist we can afford,” Director of Student Activities and Assessment Zach Clark said, “but is also popular enough for us to get the right amount of tickets to make the KCAC worthwhile for the amount of money that it costs.

“TEN and BEC have had a pretty steady budget for about the last seven years, and realistically in the entertainment industry, inflation is much higher in the entertainment industry than regular inflation increases”

For example, Wiz Khalifa headlined the 2011 homecoming concert with Wale, and sold out the KCAC in the venue’s first homecoming. That same show in 2015 would cost nearly double what it did just four years ago, as inflation is much higher in the music industry than in the regular markets, according to Clark.

“We must use money that is entrusted to us by the students of IUP, and we don’t want to use the money frivolously.”

In preparations for the fall bill of events, board members of both TEN and BEC decided that money would be better spent on smaller shows in the Ohio Room, rather than in a KCAC concert.

TEN also broke a trend of bringing just hip-hop acts for homecoming, with All Time Low kicking off the week of festivities with a Sept. 29 show.

“In the past, we go with buying trends,” Clark said. “By and large, our hip-hop shows sold better than other shows. We have always tried to make as many people as happy as we can, and that’s one of the reasons you see such a diverse artist lineup for this semester.”

Tickets, which went on sale in the HUB Aug. 24, are still available for both IUP and public purchase.

Overall, students are happy with the artist selections, with more than 90 percent of the feedback coming in positive in nature, especially toward All Time Low, according to Clark.