Police Blotter: 10/03/2014

Alcohol Violations

• Michael Blaine Roby, 18, of New Market, Md., was cited for underage drinking during an investigation of Stephenson Hall Sept. 28 at 12:13 a.m., according to university police.

• Andrew Allen, 20, of Bealton, Va., was cited for underage drinking in the 700 block of South Street Sept. 26 at 11:56 p.m., according to borough police. Allen was then cited for underage drinking and public urination Sept. 27 at 12:28 a.m. when police observed Allen urinating in the Giant Eagle Express parking lot, according to borough police.

• Austin Hamm, 20, of Murrysville, was cited for underage drinking and open container when police observed him walking in the 600 block of Locust Street with an open can of beer Sept. 27 at 2:25 a.m., according to borough police.

• Samantha Bennett, 22, of Clymer, was cited for public drunkenness and public urination when she was observed urinating on the sidewalk at Sixth Street and Gompers Avenue Sept. 27 at 1:04 a.m., according to borough police. Bennett was lodged in the county jail on a temporary detainer.

• Ravyn Barth, 19, of Shermans Dale, was cited for underage drinking in the 400 block of Church Street Sept. 27 at 1:59 a.m., according to borough police.

• Camille Regina Waithe, 21, of Verona, was cited for public drunkenness and transported to the county jail when university police found her passed out on a bench at the Hadley Union Building off of West Avenue Sept. 27 at 1:13 a.m., according to university police.

• Lindsay Kidos, 18, of Yardley, was cited for underage drinking while in the Indiana Regional Medical Center for an incident that occurred in Indiana Borough Sept. 26 at 1:39 a.m., according to borough police.

• Andrew Eugene Blair, 23, of Sugar Grove, was cited for public drunkenness when police found Blair heavily intoxicated, lying beside the roadway in the 1100 block of Washington Street Sept. 26 at 2 a.m., according to borough police.

Drug Violations

• Nicholas Heary, 18, of Cranberry Township, was observed by police smoking marijuana in the 1100 block of Washington Street Sept. 25 at 7:35 p.m. Heary was arrested and later released for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to borough police.

Theft

• Michael Feroce, 21, of Vandergrift, was taken into custody for retail theft from Sheetz on Wayne Avenue and public drunkenness Sept. 27 at 2:33 a.m. Feroce reportedly resisted arrest when being taken into custody. Feroce was charged with resisting arrest, retail theft and public drunkenness, according to borough police.

• Several cars in the area of South 13th Street were reportedly rummaged through and damaged sometime between 12:01 a.m. and noon Sept. 20. The owners reported that someone damaged and/or stole items from their cars. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact borough police at 724-349-2121.

• A silver Schwinn mountain bike was reportedly stolen from the side of a residence in the 400 block of Maryland Way sometime between 8 p.m. Sept. 16 and 9 a.m. Sept. 17. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact borough police.

• University police conducted an investigation about a possible money scam sent through Imail about a potential job opportunity promising to pay $217 a week Sept. 23 at 2:19 a.m. The report reminds students not to deposit checks from unfamiliar persons.

• A Bachstrad trumpet was reportedly stolen from a locker in the basement of Cosgswell Hall sometime between Sept. 6 and Sept. 9. The trumpet, valued at $3,000, is gold and silver plated with black accents. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact university police at 724-357-2141.

• Items were reportedly stolen from a parked vehicle in the Campus Parking Garage Sept. 24 at 8:53 a.m. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact university police at 724-357-2141.

• A pair of white socks was reportedly stolen from the 700 Shop Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. The suspect was described as a thin, clean-shaven white male, approximately 5-foot-10, with short dark hair, wearing dark skinny jeans and an orange hoodie. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact borough police.

Disorderly Gathering

• Marc Meoli, 20, of Lansdale, was cited for hosting a disorderly gathering after a large number of people caused a disturbance in front of his apartment in the 700 block of Locust Street Sept. 26 at 11:32 p.m., according to borough police.

Criminal Mischief

• Seven vehicles parked in the rear of the parking lot of the Phi Psi Fraternity house in the 200 block of South Seventh Street had their side view mirrors damaged at approximately 3 a.m. Sept. 27. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact borough police.